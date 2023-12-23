WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban man has been charged with murder after an alleged argument over pizza and a bar tab led to a fatal shooting at a pub in unincorporated Wheaton on Friday.

According to the DuPage County State attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Michael Freund of Aurora was denied pretrial after Dexter Perkins was shot and killed at Rosie O’Reilly’s in Wheaton.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting at Rosie O Reilly’s Pub, 0N131 Gary Avenue just before 8:45 a.m. Friday. Witnesses described what seemed like an argument happening inside the pub, which eventually resulted in a fatality.

Investigators allege that the shooting resulted from an argument over pizza and the bar tab between Freund, Perkins and three other men.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, a brief argument occurred on the front porch the pub between Perkins and one of the three men when Freund pulled out a handgun from his jacket pocket and fired shots into the air.

Perkins approached the other man when Freund, who was standing on the other side of a wooden railing, fired at him, striking him in the torso and face.

It is alleged that after the shooting, Freund placed the gun in the center console of his truck where it was retired by law enforcement.

The investigation found that Perkins did not know Freund or any of the other men involved in the incident.

Freund was taken into custody without questioning and is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Perkins was evidently well-known to the owners and patrons of the pub. Described as a friendly guy, WGN was told he leaves behind two children.