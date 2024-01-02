CHICAGO — A 19-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that left a man critically injured on New Year’s Day.

According to Chicago police, 19-year-old Angelo Velez, a South Lawndale resident, is facing one felony count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that occurred on the city’s West Side.

Police say the shooting unfolded just before 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Kildare Avenue in Little Village on Monday.

Officers say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was sitting in a car in the area when Velez allegedly approached in a white Kia and opened fire, hitting the victim several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and authorities have not provided updates on his condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

According to police, Valez was taken into custody on Monday in the 4900 block of West Cermak Road.

Valez is set to appear in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing.