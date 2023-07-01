CHICAGO — A suburban man is being charged with multiple felony counts for impersonating a police officer and battery of teenage girls, Park Ridge Police said.

According to police, 38-year-old James E. Tripi from Streamwood is facing two counts of false impersonation of a police officer, 2 more counts of unlawful restraint and two counts of aggravated battery.

Park Ridge police stated two separate reports made of a man approaching teenager girls and telling them he is a police officer — on June 14 and June 23 between the hours of 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m.

Tripi allegedly told the girls he is a police officer and proceeded to pat them down, grabbing the buttocks of one of the girls.

Park Ridge Police Department deployed women officer decoys dressed as teenage girls as a part of the investigation.

The two officers decoyed were walking in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue around 12:00 a.m. when they were approached by the offender on foot. He was described wearing a surgical face mask, a badge and chain around his neck.

Police said Tripi identified himself as a police officer and advised the decoy officers that he was conducting curfew checks. He informed them that he needed to pat them down in which where he committed a battery to one of the woman officers by grabbing her chest.

One of the woman officers identified themselves as police officers after which Tripi proceeded to run. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot and charged accordingly.