Man charged for firing shots at Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man was charged with firing shots at officers in Roger Park, according to Chicago police.

Timothy Thomas, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, attempted murder and armed habitual criminal. He was also charged with a misdemeanor and issued two citations.

Chicago police said Thomas was arrested Tuesday on the 7600 block of North Ashland Avenue a few minutes after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on him on the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace in. Police said he fired shots in the direction of officers before attempting to flee the scene.

He is due in court Friday.

No further information was provided.