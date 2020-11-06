Man charged after Gresham shooting that left 3 women dead

CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested and charged with murder after a Gresham shooting that left three women dead over the summer.

John Matthews, 25, was charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder. Matthews was arrested in Burlington, Iowa on Thursday.

Matthews was charged after being identified as the man who shot and killed three women on the 8600 block of South Wood Street on June 22. Police said around 12:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area on the report of multiple persons shot.

When they arrived, they discovered three women who were suffering from gun shot wounds.

A 27-year-old woman was shot once in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, leg and arm and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 22-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and taken to Christ Hospital in an unknown condition. She later died.

Matthews is due in bond court Friday.