Man charged after attacking CTA Red Line passenger with hammer: police

CHICAGO — A man was arrested and charged in connection to a hammer attack on the CTA Red Line.

Curtis Tyler, 30, was arrested and charged Tuesday after being identified as the man who struck a 50-year-old man in the head with a hammer around 5 a.m. on the CTA Red Line train in the 1200 block of North Clark Street near the Clark/Division station.

Tyler was arrested an hour after the attack. He was charged with felony aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor public indecency and was cited for having a weapon on the CTA.

The 50-year-old man sustained a laceration to the forehead and was taken to Advocated Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized.

Tyler is due in bond court Wednesday.