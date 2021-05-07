Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old at Elmhurst gym

ELMHURST, Ill. — A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old employee at an Elmhurst gym and exposing himself at the library.

Kelvin Brown, 42, believed to be homeless, has been charged with aggravated battery, criminal sex abuse and two counts of public indecency for multiple alleged incidents last month.

On April 10, police believe Brown grabbed the buttocks of a 16-year-old employee at the FFC Health Club in Elmhurst. Two days later, officers were dispatched for a call at Elmhurst Public Library.

Police said Brown exposed himself to a woman at the library and ran his fingers through a female patron’s hair.

He was taken into custody on Friday and Brown’s bond was set at $25,000.