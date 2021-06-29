Man charged after allegedly dragging officer by vehicle amid road rage stop

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – A 35-year-old man is charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated battery, after authorities say he dragged a sheriff’s police officer with his vehicle during a road rage investigation.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Williams, of the 1700 block of North Natchez in Chicago, reportedly pointed a gun at another man in the 2100 block of Mannheim Road in unincorporated Leyden Township on Friday, June 25.

As the officer spoke to the victim, police say Williams approached the scene. When Williams did not comply with the officer’s commands to stop, a struggle ensued.

“The offender put the car in drive and accelerated a high rate of speed, dragging the officer,” police said. “The officer’s body camera was also damaged during the struggle.”

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to aggravated battery charges, Williams is charged with resisting/ obstructing a police officer and criminal property damage, all felonies. He was also charged with aggravated assault, a misdemeanor.

Williams appeared in court Sunday, June 27. His bond was set at $8,000 with electronic monitoring.

