CHICAGO — A Chicago man is facing charges after a 50-year-old man was stabbed and another was severely battered in West Lawn Saturday.

John Lasso is facing a felony of aggravated battery and deadly use of weapon and another misdemeanor of battery.

Lasso, 45, was arrested Saturday evening and was identified as the man who moments earlier stabbed a 50-year-old man and battered another man, 24, in the 6300 block of South Killin Avenue.

Lasso was placed into custody and charged accordingly.