CHICAGO — A man is in custody after breaking into a church in the Loop overnight.

Police said that a 37-year-old man began breaking out the front windows and doors a church near the 100 block of West Washington Street around 12:23 a.m.

According to police reports, the man entered the lobby and ransacked the area, flipping over furniture and other items.

He was placed into custody and transported to the hospital with injuries to his hands.

There is no other information available.