CHICAGO — A man is recovering after he was beaten and stabbed on the Near North Side in the early morning hours on Sunday, police say.

According to Chicago Police, the attack happened around 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Clark Street in River North.

Police say the 32-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk in the area when he was approached by a group of men. One of the men in the group then punched, kicked and stabbed the man.

Police say the victim suffered a head injury and a stab wound to his stomach and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the attack and police say no arrests have been made.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help authorities in their investigation is asked to call CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.