Man attempting to sell car in Matteson shot, carjacked by test driver, police say

MATTESON, Ill. – A test drive in Matteson went wrong when a 41-year-old looking to sell his vehicle was shot multiple times and carjacked.

Authorities in Matteson say a Richton Park man was shot and carjacked Tuesday on Central Avenue, just south of Vollmer Road, around 5 p.m. The shooting victim revealed that he met with a man and woman in Country Club Hills to sell them a 2013 Dodge Charger.

The man and woman took the vehicle for a test drive, with the shooting victim riding in the backseat. According to police, while driving along Central Avenue, the man shot the victim twice and told him to get out of the car. The victim complied but was shot once more, police added.

The man drove off in the shooting victim’s vehicle.

The 41-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The violent carjacking is being investigated as an isolated incident, police said.

Police described the male suspect as a medium-complected, African American, with short, black afro-style hair and a short, skinny build. Police described the woman was as a light-complected, African American, with long black, braided hair and a short, skinny build.

Police said the dark gray Dodge Charger has a large dent to the left rear quarter panel and black spray-painted rims. The vehicle has a Missouri registration plate: W468-AN.

Anyone having information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Matteson Police Department at (708) 503-3130.

