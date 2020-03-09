Man attempted to lure young girl in Wicker Park, police say

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl was the victim of an attempted child luring in Wicker Park last week, according to police.

The girl was walking on the 2000 block of West Schiller St. around 2:45 p.m. on March 1 when the incident occurred.

Police said a man pulled up in a black, four-door vehicle and shouted at her twice. He then got out of the vehicle and approached her for behind. Police said he grabbed and kissed her hand, and did not let go as she tried to get away.

According to police, the offender stated “give me a chance” to the girl, who then exclaimed that she was only 13.

Following this, the man reportedly said, “oh, well you’re really beautiful, wait, you’re not 13.”

The girl was eventually able to pull away from the offender, who then entered his vehicle and drove westbound on Schiller in an unknown direction.

Police only provided a vague description of the offender.

The make, model, and license plate number of the black colored 4-door vehicle is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to call the Area North Bureau of Detectives at (312)-744-8266.

Anonymous tips can be made at TIPSOFT.com