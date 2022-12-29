CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man is recovering after he was attacked during a reported fight on a CTA platform Wednesday night.

According to police, the man was on the Red Line platform at State and Monroe streets around 11:00 p.m. when a he was kicked by several men and hit in the face with a bottle.

Police said the men then fled.

The man was taken to the hospital with several cuts and bruises. He is in fair condition, according to police.

Police arrested three men who they believe are in connection with the incident and they are currently in custody. It is believed the fight started when someone wouldn’t let the CTA train doors close.

The CTA and Chicago Police have upped their security with unarmed security guards on trains and canine units in use.