Man arrested in murder of Gary school board member, businessman

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was charged Wednesday with the murder of a Gary school board member and businessman.

Dariel Dodd, 41, is believed to be responsible for the shooting death of Norman Bailey, 60. Bailey was shot and killed early Friday morning at the bar he owned called The Blue Room.

While in jail in Tippecanoe County, Indiana on unrelated charges — Dodd was charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and possession of a hand gun by a felon.

In addition to owning the The Blue Room, Bailey served on Gary School Corporation’s advisory school board, owned other businesses and volunteered his time in the community.

Norman Bailey, courtesy Gary School Board

“Norman was like, a pillar of the city, he was a good guy. He would give the shirt off his back to you. You know what I’m saying?” said friend Carey Crawford. “He would help any-and-everybody.”

A 28-year-old man was also shot at the bar.

Mayor Jerome Prince thanked police for their work on the case in a press release.