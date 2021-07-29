Man arrested in fatal Puerto Rican Day Parade shooting extradited from California

CHICAGO — A man arrested in California for a fatal shooting in Humboldt Park after the Puerto Rican Day Parade has been taken into Chicago police custody.

Anthony Lorenzi, 34, was placed into custody by Chicago police at O’Hare Airport on Tuesday after being extradited from San Diego. He was charged with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Gyovanny Arzuaga. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said Lorenzi was originally arrested July 9 in California for the fatal shooting.

Just before 9:15 p.m. on June 19, police responded to the 3200 block of West Division Street on the report of an attack and subsequent shooting. Police said Arzuaga and his partner Yasmin Perez, the mother of their two children, were rushed by a group of men and dragged out of their vehicle.

Police believe Perez was shot from another firearm inside the vehicle.

City cameras captured the shooting. Perez was in the driver’s seat and was shot in the neck and was initially transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She died a few days later.

Aruzuaga put his body over Perez and was shot in the head. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The father was one of 10 people who died during the weekend violence.

Lorenzi is a convicted felon with 26 prior arrests.

A GoFundMe was set up for the couple’s children.