Man arrested for kidnapping, assaulting 9-year-old may be connected to Delphi murders: sheriff

DELPHI, Ind. — An Indiana man arrested for kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl is now being investigated for a possible tie to the 2017 Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German.

James Brian Chadwell, 42, was arrested last week and was charged with attempted murder and other crimes. The sheriff said Chadwell has been on their radar in the Delphi case and they are now looking into him.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Williams and German went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi, Indiana.

The following day, their bodies were discovered. As time went on, police released a surveillance picture and audio of the suspect; a man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie. The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information can leave a tip at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 844-459-5786.