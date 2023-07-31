LISLE, Ill. — A man was arrested for a DUI Sunday his 5-year-old son was inside the vehicle.

Just after 1:15 a.m., a Lisle officer stopped a vehicle in the 4400 of Route 53.

Thaddeus Thompson, 38, of Chicago, was taken into custody after allegedly showing signs of impairment. Officers observed his 5-year-old son in the vehicle.

During a search, 100 grams of marijuana and a container of open alcohol were discovered. Police said Thompson’s license plate was revoked for a prior DUI.

He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving while a license revoked, diving under the influence with BAC over .08, and disobeying a traffic control device.

The child was turned over to another family member and was not injured.