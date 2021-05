WILDWOOD, Ill. — A man was taken into custody after federal officials raided the home of a child sexual abuse suspect.

The FBI and local authorities raided a Wildwood home around 6 a.m.. Tuesday on the 33100 block of North Sears Boulevard.

A man was arrested and charges are pending.

The FBI assisted investigators because the suspect had allegedly taken the child out of the country. The child is now safe.

No further information was provided.