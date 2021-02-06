Man arrested after fatal shooting followed by car crash

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody after a fatal shooting followed by a car crash.

A 42-year-old man was shot while trying to break up a fight between two other men on the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday. He was hit in the back and leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said the shooter took off in a car and was followed by police. During the chase, he hit a Nissan sedan and then a couple blocks later, an unmarked squad car on the 3100 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

Police arrested him and charges are pending.