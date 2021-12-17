Man arrested after 2 brothers killed in Country Club Hills home invasion

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. — A man suspected of killing two brothers during a Country Club Hills home invasion in October was arrested Wednesday in Chicago.

De Armani Green, 21, of Markham, is facing two counts of first-degree murder following an investigation by the FBI and County Club Hills police.

He is accused of killing brothers Clarence Whalum, 22, and Kimani Whalum, 20 on the night of Oct. 5.

Family told WGN News after the murders that Clarence was walked into his own home at gunpoint and his loved ones were forced to watch the violence.

“They’re devastated they don’t even want to live,” Mother Traci Rodgers said at the time. “My 80-year-old father had to do CPR on my kids.”

It’s unknown if Green was the only suspect wanted for the murders. Anyone with information can call the police department at 708-798-3101 or you can leave an anonymous tip line at 708-206-2899.