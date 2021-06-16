Man arrested after 16-year-old girl sexually assaulted on Beach Park bike path

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man was arrested Wednesday following a violent sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl earlier in the month on a north suburban bike path.

Tramane Johnson, 27, of Beach Park, was taken into custody after Lake County Sheriff deputies executed an arrest warrant. He’s accused of forcefully grabbing a 16-year-old girl by the neck, shoving her to the ground and then sexually assaulting her.

At around 7:30 p.m. on June 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to the path, just north of Yorkhouse Road, on the report of the sexual assault.

Police said the girl screamed during the attack and a nearby resident began yelling to the victim to run to them for help. At that time, police said Johnson allegedly fled on foot after initially coming out of the tree line to approach the girl.

On Thursday, officials released the following sketch.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

During the investigation, a hair sample was obtained from the scene. Police said Johnson’s DNA was in CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) due to an out-of-state weapons charge.

After taking Johnson into custody without incident, deputies are spending Wednesday conducting a search warrant at his residence.

Johnson remains held at the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.