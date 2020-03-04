Man accused of punching grocery store employee with special needs found guilty

BARTLETT, Ill. — A man accused of punching a grocery store employee, who has special needs, in the face was found guilty.

A judge found Bruce Mirabella, 51, guilty on Wednesday of aggravated battery against a Jewel-Osco employee.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office said officers went to the Jewel-Osco on Stearns Road in Bartlett on July 22 for a report of an alleged battery of a store employee.

Officials said around 9:45 p.m., Mirabella went to the store to buy alcohol. While he was in the checked out line, Mirabella punched the grocery bagger in the face, according to officials. After punching the employee, he kicked him in the back and left the store.

Mirabella was taken into custody by Bartlett police shortly after the incident at his home.

Mirabella is due in court on April 6 for sentencing.