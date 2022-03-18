GLENVIEW, Ill. — On a quiet street in Glenview Monday, a homeowner discovered her cat dead in her neighbor’s trash can.

Neighbors told WGN News that they have seen several cats roaming in yards in the 3400 block of Ralmark Lane. According to police, Lovell Johnstone, 64, had threatened his neighbor — saying he would kill her cat after claiming it kept bothering his dog.

On Sunday, the woman said Johnstone sent her a threatening text message. The next day, she smelled something foul coming from his garbage bin.

The woman lifted the lid and found her pet cat inside along with another cat. A veterinarian later determined both animals had been drowned.

“Bad thing this guy did. We need to respect the animals,” neighbor Francisco Nunez said.

WGN Investigates recently highlighted an uptick in animal cruelty cases.

“I think we’re going to sense continue a lot of uptick in violence towards animals because of the disruptions we’re experienced during the pandemic,” Anti-Cruelty Society’s Darlene Dugan said at the time.

Johnstone was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. When interviewed by prosecutors, he denied killing the cats and said he found them dead in his yard.