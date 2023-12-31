CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a mother in front of her two children on the city’s West Side has been charged.

According to Chicago police, 44-year-old Kenneth Brown, a Near West Side resident, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting that left 34-year-old Maria Roque dead.

Authorities say Roque was killed while leaving her home near West Kinzie Street and North Long Avenue in Austin almost three weeks ago.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after Roque filed an order of protection against Brown.

Loved ones told WGN-TV that Roque had recently ended a relationship and called the police on her former boyfriend multiple times.

Brown was taken into custody by members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street.

Brown appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing.