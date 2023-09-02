CHICAGO —A man accused of carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Garfield Park has been arrested, according to Chicago police.

Officers say 26-year-old Tyquaries Young allegedly stole the 33-year-old woman’s vehicle after holding her at gunpoint in the 2600 block of West Monroe Street on Friday morning.

According to police, Young was arrested just after 8:15 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Homan Avenue, only minutes after the alleged carjacking took place.

Officers identified Young as one of the people involved, however, police have not provided details on how many people in total were involved.

Police say Young was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking.