Man accused of breaking into Addison home, sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

ADDISON, Ill. — A man is facing a $1 million bond after allegedly breaking into a suburban home and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

Teodoro Garcia, 29, was taken into custody Sunday after the victim’s father detained him while spotting the man walking.

Police believe Garcia entered a home in Addison on the night of Jan. 23. It is alleged a 10-year-old girl was playing in her bedroom with a sibling when Garcia entered. The girl fought back and Garcia allegedly then punched and strangled her.

Then, police believe he forcefully removed the girl’s clothes and sexually assaulted her. Garcia was found hiding in a bathroom and allegedly swung a knife at the victim’s father before he fled.

Police were called after the victim’s father detained him a week later and he was taken into custody.

Garcia was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual and one count of home invasion. His next court date is scheduled for March 3.