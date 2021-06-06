Man, 87, missing from Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are searching for an 87-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday on the city’s South Side.

James Ford was last seen June 5 in the area of the 4500 block of S. Halsted.

According to police, Ford was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, black gym shoes. He was also riding a blue bicycle. He stands 5 foot 3 inches, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 747-8380.

