CHICAGO — A 74-year-old man was found shot to death in his home in Englewood.

Chicago police said a family member of the man hadn’t heard from him in a while and conducted a well-being check around 7 p.m. Tuesday on the 6900 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Police said the family member discovered the front door open and the 74-year-old was lying unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released the man’s name.

No one has been taken into custody.