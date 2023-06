CHICAGO — A 72-year-old man was reported missing from the city’s Gage Park neighborhood Wednesday, just days after his birthday.

According to police, Victor Salcido was last seen in the area of the 5200 block of South Whipple Avenue. He was seen wearing a black and grey stripped shirt, grey pants and navy shoes.

He is described being around 5 feet and 7 inches tall and around 140 pounds.

if any information is recovered on his whereabouts contact CPD area one detectives at (312)-747-8380.