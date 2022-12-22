NILES, Ill. — Police are investigating a car collision crash in Niles that has left a 71-year-old man with critical injuries.

According to the police, an 82-year-old woman driving a Honda civic collided with a Honda accord driven by a 71-year-old man at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street around 3:43 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the woman driving the civic then crashed into a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street.

The man was transported to the local hospital with critical injuries and the woman refused medical treatment. The two drivers were the sole occupants of the cars.

There is no additional information and police are investigating the incident at this time.