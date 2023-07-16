CHICAGO — A 71-year-old man is in critical condition after he was pulled from the water near DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday night.

According to police, the man was pulled from the water after an accidental fall near the 4900 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Jackson Park around 11:59 p.m. Saturday Night.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

The incident was classified as non-criminal and WGN will update as more information is recovered.