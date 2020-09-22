64-year-old man, teen injured after West Town shooting

CHICAGO — Police are searching for four suspects involved in a shooting that left a 64-year-old man dead and a teen injured.

Police said the shooting happened Tuesday around 10:30 a.m. on the 100 block of North Western Avenue.

A 64-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old was shot twice on his left side and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where his condition was unknown.

The manager of a nearby business, American Auto Repair 1 Corp, said the teen ran into his shop screaming for help. The teen was seen running and hopped a fence to get into the auto shop where they called 911.

Surveillance video shows four men with guys exiting a black Lexus sedan and discharging their weapons in the area, police said. The offenders fled in an unknown direction.

Police said it’s unknown if the teen was the intended target. Police said the 64-year-old was not the intended target.

No one has been taken into custody.