Man, 62, dead after being pulled from Fox River

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — Suburban police said they pulled a man from the Fox River.

Police responded to a report of a man who fell into the river about 300 feet north of the State Street Bridge around 4 p.m. Friday. A witness told police the man had been drinking and after getting up from the ground, fell into the river.

Police searched the area and found the man’s body behind a house in the 1000 block of West Drive. Police said residents helped the officer remove the body from the water. Two officers began CPR until paramedics arrived. The paramedics continued lifesaving measures but around 4:23 p.m., the man, identified as Timothy Klaras, was pronounced dead.

Police said there doesn’t appear to be any foul play.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.