Man, 60, shot while trying to help woman being robbed on North Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police said a 60-year-old man was shot while trying to help a woman being robbed on the North Side.

Police said the man was shot in the leg after yelling at two men robbing a woman, 34, at gunpoint on the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The man was taken to the hospital and listed in fair condition. The 34-year-old woman wasn’t hurt but did have her purse stolen.

CPD Supt. David Brown at a Thursday press conference spoke about violent crime in Chicago so far this year.

The top cop said the city started this year better than 2021 with homicides being down 26% and shootings down 17%.

Police did not provide a detailed description of the suspects and no one is in custody.

Police are investigating. 

