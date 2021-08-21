Man, 59, killed in Glenview hit-and-run: police

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A man was killed in a Glenview hit-and-run, according to police.

Glenview police said they responded to a crash near Sanders Road and South Parkway Drive around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

A 59-year-old man, identified as Trinidad Salgado, was riding his bike when he was hit by a car and pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital.

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glenview Police Department at 847-729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line at 847-901-6055.