ALSIP, Ill. — A 54-year-old man is dead after a shooting near a gas station in Alsip Thursday morning.

According to reports, there was a verbal altercation near the 700 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4:19 a.m. between two men when one man produced a firearm and shot the victim.

Police say he sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The offender got into a red sedan and fled southbound on Cicero Avenue. There were no other injuries reported and there is no one in custody at this time.

Police are actively investigating the incident.