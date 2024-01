CHICAGO — A 53-year-old man was found dead in the street in Austin Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the man was found unresponsive in the street near the 4900 block of West Van Buren Street between 6:20 a.m. to 6:40 a.m.

Police said the man had sustained head trauma and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The situation is under investigation and there is no additional information provided.