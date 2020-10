CHICAGO — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting in the city’s Dunning neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man went outside for a smoke just before midnight on Saturday on the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when two men came up to him and opened fire.

The man was hit in the back and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody.