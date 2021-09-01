Man, 41, found fatally shot near West Side school

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was found fatally shot near a West Side elementary school.

The man was found unresponsive on the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

He had been shot multiple times and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding the shooting where not available.

The shooting happened near Frazier International Magnet School. In an email to families, the school said police confirmed the area is safe for children to come to school. However, the front doors of the building will not be usable.

“Good morning Frazier Families – We wanted to make you aware that in the early morning hours, an incident took place in front of our school involving an adult male. CPD is on site and they have confirmed that the area is safe for us to receive children for school, however, you will not be able to use the front doors. All children should enter through the back doors behind school. Please go through the parking lot to enter through Door # 6. Please be assured that we are working with CPD and the Office of Safety and Security and it is safe for us to hold school today. We look forward to seeing you this morning. Thank you.”

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.