Man, 41, charged in fatal Loop stabbing of Maryland graduate student

CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges in the fatal stabbing of a Maryland graduate student last weekend in the Loop.



Tony Robinson was charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated robbery in the stabbing death of Anat Kimchi.

On Saturday at around 3:40 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of South Wacker Drive on the report of a stabbing. They found 31-year-old Kimchi suffering from at least one stab wound.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her family says Kimchi, who was in a University of Maryland doctoral criminology and criminal justice program, was in Chicago visiting friends.

Robinson was identified on surveillance cameras and with the help of a cooperating witness.

Robinson has also been linked to two other armed robberies this month, where he attacked a woman from behind and hit her with an object.

