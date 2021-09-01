Man, 39, fatally shot in Lockport, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, Ill. — A man was shot and killed in the southwest suburbs, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in unincorporated Lockport Township.

Officials said a man, identified as 39-year-old Patrick Taylor, was walking down Oak Avenue just west of Brassel Street when someone opened fire from a van. He was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a red van they believe was involved in the shooting. A detailed description of the alleged gunman was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit a tip on the on the Will County Sheriff’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News