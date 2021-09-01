Man, 39, fatally shot in Lockport, police say

LOCKPORT, Ill. — A man was shot and killed in the southwest suburbs, according to police.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Will County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting in unincorporated Lockport Township.

Officials said a man, identified as 39-year-old Patrick Taylor, was walking down Oak Avenue just west of Brassel Street when someone opened fire from a van. He was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a red van they believe was involved in the shooting. A detailed description of the alleged gunman was not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or submit a tip on the on the Will County Sheriff’s website.