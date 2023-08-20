Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — A man killed after a hit-and-run in the city’s Austin neighborhood has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

The man was identified as Ulysses Coleman.

Police said they found the man struck by a vehicle in the 5200 block of West North Avenue around 12:55 a.m. He sustained trauma to the body and was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was struck by a silver sedan travelling eastbound on North Avenue.

The car stopped momentarily after striking the man but proceeded to leave the scene. The man was not in the crosswalk.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.