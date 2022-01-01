Man, 38, dead after South Side fight on New Year’s Day

CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man was killed after being hit in the head during a fight on New Year’s Day on the city’s South Side.

Chicago police said the man got into a physical altercation with another on the 5000 block of South State Street around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The other man struck the 38-year-old in the head with a blunt object and fled the scene.

The man fell to the ground and was unresponsive according to witnesses. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.