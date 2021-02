CHICAGO — A 38-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The man was on walking on the 7400 block of South South Chicago Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday when someone in a dark colored sedan pulled up and fired shots.

The man was shot in the right chest and his hip and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. He was later pronounced dead.

No further information was provided.