Man, 35, charged with fatally shooting man, wounding officer on West Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man has been charged after fatally shooting a man and injuring a Chicago police officer on the West Side.

Walter Johnson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Devell Hill in the 4000 block of West Madison Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and then fleeing the scene. Johnson also faces an attempted murder charge after shooting a CPD officer in the hand while he was being chased by police.

Authorities said he was also charged with possessing a weapon as a felon, and aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm. According to police, Johnson was found with one handgun and a magazine containing live rounds.

Police said the wounded officer, who is in his 40s, is a 20-year veteran of the force and is expected to recover. He was working undercover in an unrelated case when he witnessed Hill shot.

A chase ensued, and Johnson was taken into custody a short time later.

A memorial was held Thursday night for Hill, who was a member of a boxing club called the “North Lawndale Boxing-Out Negativity.”

41.881144 -87.725868