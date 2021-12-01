Man, 32, killed near CTA Green Line in Woodlawn

CHICAGO — A 32-year-old man is dead after being shot in the back on Chicago’s South Side.

According to police, it happened in the 400 block of East 63rd in West Woodlawn around 5 p.m.

SkyCamp 9 flew over the scene.

Police said the shooting victim was in a business when an offender chased him and later and opened fire. First responders transported the 32-year-old shooting victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.