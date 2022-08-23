CHICAGO — A 31-year-old man died following a triple shooting on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 2:40 p.m., police said the three victims were inside two separate vehicles when another car pulled up and an occupant from inside opened fire.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both shot in the leg, arrived at nearby hospitals in fair condition.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.