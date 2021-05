CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in West Town.

The man was riding his dirt bike in the 100 block of North Western Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said he went through a red light and was struck by a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled west on Washington Boulevard.

Police are still investigating, and no one is in custody.