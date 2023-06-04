UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A 25-year-old man is dead after he jumped into a water channel, without clothing, in Unincorporated Lake Villa, Lake County police said.

According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, around 1:04 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a call of a man who went under water into the ‘Long Channel’ between Petite Lake and Spring Lake.

After hours of search, the man’s body was discovered deceased around 6:30 a.m.

Police investigation states that the man may have been heavily intoxicated. Witnesses stated that he was drinking a birthday party.

Upon returning to a residence in the 25100 block of West Forest Drive, the man jumped into a pier into the water with his clothes on. Police said he was able to swim to shore and a relative helped him remove his wet clothing and took him to bed.

Reports state that a short time later, the man left bed and jumped into the water again, without clothing on and attempted to swim across the channel. He went underwater as he swam across the channel.

An autopsy is being conducted and there is no additional information on the incident.